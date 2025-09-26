The Swiss voice in the world since 1935

Noba Bank Shares Surge 30% on Debut in Win for Stockholm

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Shares in financial services firm Noba Bank Group AB surged in their Stockholm debut, boosting this year’s top European venue for initial public offerings ahead of a blockbuster listing by Verisure Plc.

The stock closed at 90.99 Swedish kronor ($9.65) on Friday, 30% above its 70 kronor offer price. That marked the strongest first-day gain for a European IPO that raised more than $500 million since Renk Group AG’s 2024 debut, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Noba Bank shareholders, including private equity firm Nordic Capital and Sampo Oyj, raised about 7.6 billion Swedish kronor in the offering.

The firm’s first days of trading will be closely watched as a gauge of market sentiment ahead of Verisure’s planned €3.1 billion ($3.6 billion) IPO, announced earlier this month. Noba’s early trading adds to a strong track record for large IPOs in Sweden this year. Asker Healthcare Group AB, which raised 10.2 billion kroner, rose as much as 25% in its first day of trading.

“Noba has likely received a boost from the fact that niche banks have performed quite strongly on the stock market this year,” Robert Oldstrand, equity strategist at Swedbank AB said. “With a relatively good risk mood in the market and a fairly optimistic outlook for the coming year, the window has undeniably opened for IPOs.”

Stockholm has been Europe’s most active exchange for first-time share sales so far this year. Verisure is set to become Europe’s largest IPO since Porsche AG raised more than €9 billion in 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Noba offers financial services under Nordax Bank, Bank Norwegian and Svensk Hypotekspension, and considered going public earlier this year but opted to wait out market volatility.

“It was incredibly fun to see the valuation go up right away of course,” Jacob Lundblad, Noba’s chief executive officer said. “Since I’ve been out meeting a lot of investors over quite a long period, and felt that the sentiment was very positive, I’m not that surprised.”

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. arranged the deal. The stock is trading on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol “NOBA.”

–With assistance from Steven Arons.

(Updates with latest trading in first two paragraphs and chart.)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Does your country of residence offer an e-ID?

Switzerland will introduce a new e-ID system. Has your country of residence already introduced one?

Join the discussion
27 Likes
37 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Do you trust that your country can withstand attacks against its democracy?

Democracies are increasingly coming under threat, both from within and without. How do your country’s institutions fare?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dominique Soguel

What do recent events tell us about the risks and rewards of sticking to nuclear treaties?

Russia, Ukraine, North Korea, Israel, Iran. What’s the point of nuclear deals if it pays off to flout them?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR