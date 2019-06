The quest to find new forms of renewable energy is occupying scientists all over the world. With wind and water, the sun is another important source. We're used to seeing solar panels, but now a new solar turbine has opened up a whole new world of possibilities. Adding CO2 and water to sunrays, scientists have produced a transparent liquid that could power planes and cars. The industry has already started investing in this technology.

