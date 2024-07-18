Novartis Raises 2024 Profit Forecast on Demand For New Blockbuster Drugs

(Bloomberg) — Sales of Novartis AG’s closely-watched prostate cancer drug Pluvicto disappointed in the latest quarter, taking the shine off a raised profit forecast from the Swiss pharma company.

Novartis shares fell as much as much as 3.1% in early trading in Zurich, trimming this year’s gain to 14%, after sales of the treatment fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Pluvicto’s growth hasn’t been as “dynamic as maybe some would’ve expected,” Chief Financial Officer Harry Kirsch said in a briefing with journalists. The next significant boost in demand will probably come from the potential approval for the drug in a new group of patients, he said.

The drugmaker also kept its overall sales forecast unchanged, despite raising its profit guidance for the second time this year, as sales climbed for its blockbuster treatments for psoriasis and multiple sclerosis.

Core operating income is expected to grow in the mid-to-high teens in 2024, the Basel, Switzerland-based drugmaker said on Thursday. That’s up from the low double-digit to mid-teens pace it predicted in April.

Novartis is pushing for growth after its leadership wrestled for years to hone what was once one of the more wide-ranging portfolios in the pharmaceutical industry into a more agile company focused on innovative medicines. The final step, last year, was the spinoff of former generic-drug unit Sandoz.

Novartis is on track to meet its midterm sales and margin targets through 2028, Kirsch said, adding that he sees “excellent” growth continuing in China and the US, despite political tensions.

Second-quarter core earnings per share rose to $1.97, beating the $1.87 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Cosentyx, for psoriasis, and other immunology drugs beat expectations.

The forecast upgrade was widely expected, Naresh Chouhan, a London-based analyst with Intron Health, said in a note to investors. While Novartis’ newer drugs largely beat expectations, some older products such as eye injection Lucentis fell short, he said.

–With assistance from Allegra Catelli and Lisa Pham.

