Novartis to Acquire Breast Cancer Drug in Up to $3 Billion Deal

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(Bloomberg) — Novartis AG agreed to buy an experimental breast cancer drug from Synnovation Therapeutics for as much as $3 billion in a push to bolster its oncology pipeline.

The Swiss pharma company will pay the US biotech firm $2 billion upfront and as much as $1 billion in milestone payments for its Pikavation Therapeutics business, which is developing the potential treatment, according to a statement Friday.

The oral treatment is aimed at patients with HR+/HER2- breast cancer and is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 study for breast cancer and other advanced solid tumors, the companies said.

The transaction is expected to be closed in the first half of this year, subject to regulatory approvals. The acquisition furthers Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan’s drive to expand Novartis’ oncology portfolio with precision therapies.

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