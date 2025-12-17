Oil and Gold Advance After Venezuela; Dollar Rises: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Treasuries and US stock futures posted small moves and the dollar climbed after jobs data did little to strengthen the case for further Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts. Oil advanced after President Donald Trump ramped up pressure on Venezuela.

The US currency gained against all its Group-of-10 peers, strengthening the most versus the yen. Ten-year Treasury yields were steady at 4.15%. Europe’s benchmark stock gauge climbed 0.3%, led by energy companies after Trump’s blockade of tankers going into and leaving Venezuela lifted crude prices.

In the UK, the slowest inflation print in eight months sent the pound 0.7% lower and lifted the FTSE 100 almost 1%.

The latest US labor data signaled a cooling jobs market — but not one rapidly weakening — prompting traders to hold off on increasing bets for near-term rate cuts. Attention now turns to Thursday’s inflation numbers for clues on whether the narrative may shift in the final full trading week of the year.

“Yesterday’s November US jobs data is more of a confirmation of the prior expected rate path rather than a new catalyst,” said Andrea Gabellone, head of global equities at KBC Global Services. “Data is still volatile but overall I don’t see the Fed rushing to cut earlier or more aggressively.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration threatened retaliation against the European Union in response to efforts to tax American tech companies, singling out prominent companies, including Accenture Plc, Siemens AG and Spotify Technology SA, as possible targets for new restrictions or fees.

Oil Escalation

Trump’s Venezuela oil blockade represents an escalation and follows the seizure of an oil tanker last week by US forces.

As well as lifting crude prices, the tensions helped send gold above $4,330 an ounce, pushing it close to the record $4,381 set in October. Bullion has jumped about two-thirds this year and is on track for its best annual performance since 1979.

Other precious metals were also gaining, with silver climbing to a record above $66 an ounce and Platinum hitting the highest since 2008.

The contrast between the performance of US equities and commodities in December is boosting the asset class’s appeal, Ahmad Assiri, a strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd., said in an e-mail.

“That divergence is increasingly influencing cross asset planning and allocation decisions, with precious metals emerging as a more and more credible alternative destination for capital and reinforcing what is now a well established momentum trade,” he said.

Elsewhere, the Indian rupee jumped 1% after the central bank stepped in to support the currency. Bitcoin slid more than 1% to trade around $86,700 as the token headed for the fourth annual decline in its history.

Corporate Highlights:

OpenAI is in initial discussions to raise at least $10 billion from Amazon.com Inc. and use its chips, a potential win for the online retailer’s effort to broaden its AI industry presence and compete with Nvidia Corp. Tesla Inc.’s sales in California are poised to be suspended for 30 days if it doesn’t change its marketing practices that allegedly mislead consumers about its driver-assistance technology. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is planning to reject Paramount Skydance Corp.’s hostile takeover bid due to concerns about financing and other terms, people familiar with the matter said. Waymo, Alphabet Inc.’s autonomous driving unit, is in discussions to raise more than $15 billion at a valuation near $100 billion, in a financing round led by its parent company. Luckin Coffee Inc. is considering making a bid for Nestle SA’s Blue Bottle Coffee to boost its brand profile and expand in the premium coffee segment. SBI Shinsei Bank Ltd. surged as much as 16% in its trading debut in Tokyo on Wednesday after raising ¥322 billion ($2.1 billion) in Japan’s second-biggest initial public offering of the year. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% as of 8:43 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.3% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1717 The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 155.45 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0412 per dollar The British pound fell 0.7% to $1.3328 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.5% to $86,443.68 Ether fell 0.9% to $2,925 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.16% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.84% Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.46% Commodities

Brent crude rose 1.1% to $59.56 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.4% to $4,317.78 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Jake Lloyd-Smith and Preeti Soni.

