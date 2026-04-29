Oil Gains, Stocks Drop on Iran Blockade Report: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Crude oil rose and stocks fell following a report that President Donald Trump told his aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran, denting sentiment ahead of key tech earnings and a Federal Reserve policy decision.

Global crude benchmark Brent erased an earlier drop and advanced 0.2% to $111.53 a barrel, extending its rally to an eighth consecutive day, as a prolonged blockade will hurt the transit of oil and gas from the Middle East. Trump’s move would target the Iranian regime’s coffers in a high-risk bid to compel a nuclear capitulation Tehran has long refused, according to the Wall Street Journal. A blockade will effectively keep the Strait of Hormuz shut.

“It is clear the Iran conflict is entering a stalemate where there is no more bombing, but no resolution to the conflict either, and no nuclear deal or flow of vessels through the Strait,” said Rodrigo Catril, strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney. “Oil prices are likely to be supported from here and the complacency of risk assets including US equities could be challenged.”

MSCI’s stock index for Asia Pacific dropped 0.1%, while US equity-index futures pared gains. Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 edged up 0.3%, having earlier risen as much as 0.5% as sentiment stabilized following a Wall Street selloff sparked by skepticism over the payoff of massive artificial intelligence investments.

Treasuries fell on Tuesday, lifting yields to the highest levels in several weeks, as elevated oil prices drove up inflation expectations and curbed bets for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts ahead of Wednesday’s policy announcement. Trading in cash Treasuries is closed during Asian hours due to the holiday in Japan.

The whipsawing moves at the Asian open sets up a key trading day, with megacap technology companies reporting while investors look to the Fed for clues on the direction of interest rates. Technology companies have helped global equities rally in recent weeks to erase losses from the Middle East conflict, making Wednesday’s earnings announcements crucial for sustaining the rally.

Big techs representing about a quarter of the S&P 500’s value are getting ready to release their earnings. Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. report Wednesday, followed by Apple Inc. a day later.

“The most important question for investors is whether the AI train can keep driving the market forward,” said Dennis Follmer at Montis Financial.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“The widening inversion between near and far oil contracts is a negative signal for Asian stocks. The set up for WTI crude harks back to that seen in late March, which coincided with the steep decline for equities in the region.”

— Mark Cranfield, MLIV. For full analysis, click here.

Tech earnings have been largely shielded from the disruptions of the Iran war. The sector’s results are expected to have grown 41% in the first quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

“Tonight, in fact, we will see the big hyperscalers with very strong numbers on cloud demand,” Hartmut Issel, UBS Wealth Management Head of APAC Equities & Credit, said on Bloomberg TV. “So that tells you there is no shortage of demand as such and that’s the important part.”

Elsewhere, the United Arab Emirates will leave OPEC next month, in a significant blow to the group that raises questions about its future. The UAE’s exit May 1 after six decades of membership is the latest indication of how the conflict is reshaping global energy markets.

In recent meetings, including a Monday discussion in the Situation Room, Trump opted to continue squeezing Iran’s economy and oil exports by preventing shipping to and from its ports, the Journal report said. He assessed that his other options — resume bombing or walk away from the conflict — carried more risk than maintaining the blockade, officials said.

“We are in a regime of supply-driven shock to oil & gas prices, which causes a negative correlation between changes in oil prices and global equities,” Morgan Stanley strategists including Jonathan Garner and Kristal Ji wrote in a note.

Corporate News:

A constellation of artificial-intelligence stocks dropped after OpenAI reportedly failed to meet its sales and user targets. Kone Oyj is nearing a cash-and-stock deal to acquire TK Elevator, people familiar with the matter said, in what will be one of the biggest-ever private equity exits in Europe. Visa Inc. earnings topped estimates as consumers used the company’s branded cards for transactions across the world. Starbucks Corp. reported better-than-expected quarterly results and said it now sees comparable sales rising at least 5% this year, up from its previous view of 3% or more. Jack Daniel’s owner Brown-Forman Corp. and Jameson whiskey maker Pernod Ricard SA terminated talks about a potential merger. Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 10:41 a.m. Tokyo time Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1% The Shanghai Composite was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1714 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.60 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8355 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7177 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $76,337.88 Ether fell 0.5% to $2,284.61 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 5.03% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $100.25 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,586.41 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rob Verdonck, Abhishek Vishnoi and Ruth Carson.

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