Oil Jumps on Renewed Iran Tensions, Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Oil jumped and the dollar strengthened as a relief rally driven by hopes of easing strains in the Middle East unraveled, giving way to renewed caution after a weekend flare-up in US-Iran tensions.

Brent jumped over 5% to about $95 a barrel, rebounding from sharp losses on Friday when prices slumped on Iran’s declaration that the Strait of Hormuz was “completely open.” Treasuries fell across the curve on concerns higher oil prices will stoke inflation. The dollar — the haven of choice during the conflict — strengthened after falling over the past three weeks on hopes for an end to the war.

Most of Monday’s moves reversed back to last week’s levels, when optimism over an end to the war and the resumption of flows through the Strait of Hormuz lifted sentiment. S&P 500 futures fell 0.5% after the underlying index closed at a record on Friday following news the key waterway had reopened. Asian shares rose 0.6% on optimism about a de-escalation in the tensions.

Renewed strains and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz threaten to reintroduce volatility back into markets after a broad unwinding of war-driven risk premiums over the past two weeks. With the two-week ceasefire set to expire Tuesday, focus is shifting to whether the US and Iran can resume negotiations to ease tensions and reopen the key waterway after initial talks in Islamabad failed.

“It does seem like moving in the same circles to a certain degree,” Kerry Craig, a global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg TV. Markets “are looking through what could be the end of or at least the beginning of the end of this conflict.”

President Donald Trump and Iranian officials offered disparate views on the next stage of the war, casting uncertainty over whether the two sides would meet for peace talks with the ceasefire set to expire in the coming days.

Iran signaled it may not join a second round of talks this week while the US maintains a naval blockade, hardening a standoff that had appeared to thaw on Friday and sparked a broad rally in stocks. Tensions ratcheted up over the weekend as the US Navy fired upon and boarded an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman, the first seizure in the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump, who on Friday said a deal with Iran was all but agreed, threatened by Sunday morning to destroy every power plant and bridge in Iran if negotiations fail. The whiplash underscores how much of last week’s rally was built on hope rather than resolution.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say…

“The fluid situation in the Middle East swinging between possible peace talks and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz will put Asian equity traders back into a defensive posture. However, there is pent-up demand for tech stocks, which will be unleashed again, as soon as there is concrete evidence of US-Iran peace talks resuming.”

— Mark Cranfield, Markets Live strategist. Click here for the full analysis.

“Although there were various developments over the weekend, things didn’t move in a direction that would cause a major breakdown in ceasefire talks, as had been feared,” said Yugo Tsuboi, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities Co. “So for now the market reaction has been calm.”

In other corners of the market, gold fell 0.4% to $4,810 an ounce and silver declined 0.6%. Bitcoin traded little changed at around $74,700. Yields on the Treasury 10-year bond rose two basis points to 4.26%. European bond futures also edged lower.

European gas futures surged as much as 11% on Monday as Tehran on Saturday again closed the chokepoint, after it said a US blockade of Iran-linked ships violated the ceasefire agreement.

Earlier on Friday, the S&P 500 notched a third straight week of gains above 3% and is set for its biggest monthly advance since 2020. Gauges in Taiwan, Singapore and China’s CSI 300 Index had all reversed losses that came after the US and Israel attacked Iran in late February.

South Korea’s equity benchmark Kospi advanced as much as 1.2% on Monday, wiping out the losses incurred since the start of the war.

“I still think we are getting to or already at peak uncertainty though agree there is hedging risk,” said Billy Leung, an investment strategist at Global X Management. “The selloffs are happening on thin volume which tells me it is positioning not conviction.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.5% as of 10:46 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 0.7% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 1.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1758 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 158.88 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8188 per dollar The Australian dollar fell 0.3% to $0.7153 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $74,754.95 Ether rose 0.5% to $2,293.3 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.26% Japan’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.400% Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.93% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 5.8% to $88.69 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.4% to $4,809.42 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Bernadette Toh, Winnie Hsu, Abhishek Vishnoi, Momoka Yokoyama, Matthew Burgess and Kurt Schussler.

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