Oil Steadies Ahead of Trump’s Davos Address as IEA Sees Surplus

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Oil steadied as traders await US President Donald Trump’s Davos address amid rising transatlantic tensions, while the International Energy Agency trimmed its expectations for a supply glut.

Brent traded near $65 a barrel. The US push to take control of Greenland has thrown relations with the European Union into doubt, raising the prospect of a trade war that could dent growth. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc is ready to strike back at Trump over his tariff threats.

The IEA increased its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2026, slightly trimming a projected supply glut. The anticipated surplus, however, still leaves oil markets facing a significant excess, which has cushioned prices against uncertainties in Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan and Venezuela, the agency added.

Oil prices have been under pressure from concerns about supply out-pacing demand. Stockpiles are on track to swell by 3.7 million barrels a day this year, according to the IEA’s latest assessment, though the agency has cautioned that the actual overhang may not reach these levels in practice.

Venezuelan exports are also in focus, with the US government planning to allow more trading companies beyond Vitol Group and Trafigura Group to purchase crude from the South American nation. Elsewhere, the main pipeline system for Kazakhstan’s oil exports is close to restoring another offshore mooring in the Black Sea after operating at reduced capacity since November.

Trump is scheduled to address the Davos forum later Wednesday. Ahead of the remarks, the US has denounced a French push to hold a NATO-led military exercise in Greenland.

“Oil drivers are well and truly ‘Trumped’,” PVM analyst John Evans wrote in a report. Other factors such as Kazakh export problems are taking a back seat, he said.

