Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Olympics-Russia compensates athletes not invited to Paris Games

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – The Russian Olympic Committee has paid compensation to 245 athletes who failed to meet the criteria allowing them to compete at the Paris Games this month, the RIA state news agency reported on Thursday.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus, Moscow’s closest ally in the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, are barred from the Games unless they compete as neutrals without flags, anthems and emblems.

Russian and Belarusian athletes have also had to undergo an additional vetting process to ensure they do not support Russia’s war and have no connection to its military – which Moscow says amounts to a “conspiracy” to exclude its athletes.

“We have paid compensation to 245 athletes. These are those athletes who initially did not get the right to compete in international competitions and those who did not receive neutral status,” RIA quoted Russian Olympic Committee general director Vladimir Sengleyev as saying.

Sengleyev said the last payments had been sent to athletes on June 23. RIA did not specify how much the sportspeople were compensated nor which ones received money.

The list of Russian athletes who will head to Paris has thinned to just over a dozen, as several sports federation heads have said their squads will not take part under what they see as humiliating restrictions.

Only 16 Russian athletes are scheduled to appear in the Games, which run from July 26 to Aug. 11, compared to 335 athletes at the last Summer Games in Tokyo in 2021.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
54 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
32 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR