Partners Group Posted $22 Billion in New Commitments in 2024

(Bloomberg) — Partners Group Holding AG saw $22 billion in new money from clients in 2024 as demand for private market investments surged.

Assets under management grew 7% in 2024 compared to the year before, reaching $152 billion, according to a statement late Tuesday, below analyst estimates. The company said it was the largest-ever fundraising year for private wealth.

For 2025, Partner’s Group expects new client assets of $26 to 31 billion, including from clients it gained from the acquisition of real estate company Empira Group in December.

The Switzerland-based private equity firm almost doubled its investments to $22 billion across private markets, generating $18 billion in realizations as the market slowly returns to normal activity levels, it said.

Partners Group shares fell as much as 3.2% after the open in Zurich on Wednesday, with analysts seeing the assets-under-management figure as below expectations.

Citigroup Inc. analyst Nicholas Herman cut estimates following AuM and guidance misses, which are “frustrating but ultimately don’t materially impair the equity case.”

Successful exits in the second half, including from KinderCare Learning Cos. and a majority stake in Techem GmbH will contribute to the company’s financials in 2025, it said.

Partners Group said in December that it’s teaming up with Blackrock Inc. to offer investors access to a variety of private markets through a single portfolio, tapping into rising demand for alternative investments.

