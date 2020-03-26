Navigation

In this episode of Inside Genevaexternal link, we take a look at the ongoing conflict in Syria.

Shouldn’t it be over by now? Could humanitarian groups be doing more?

Host Imogen Foulkes is joined by Jan Egeland, who served for several years as chair of the UN’s humanitarian task force for Syria, and Fabrizio Carboni, now the ICRC’s director of operations for the Middle East.

