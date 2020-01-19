This content was published on January 19, 2020 11:00 AM

Think of interpreters and you might think of focused faces wearing headphones in glass booths at conferences. Or perhaps people whispering into the ears of presidents at international summits. But have you ever thought about the skills these unsung heroes have to master and the pressures they have to face?

One of the Swiss parliament’s nine official interpreters explains the challenges of ensuring everyone can understand what’s going on in a country with three official languages.

To ensure that you don’t miss the next episode, subscribe to The Swiss Connection on a platform such as Apple Podcastsexternal link, PlayerFMexternal link or Spotifyexternal link.



The Swiss Connection Calling all podcast fans In our podcast, The Swiss Connection, we talk to a variety of newsmakers based in Switzerland as well as Swiss nationals living abroad.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram