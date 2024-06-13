Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Poland says US Patriot battery to be replaced with one from elsewhere

This content was published on
1 minute

WARSAW (Reuters) – A U.S. Patriot air-defence system in Poland will be replaced by another battery from elsewhere in the world, a Polish deputy defence minister said on Thursday, after a media report that it would be sent to Ukraine.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that President Joe Biden had approved the transfer of a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine from Poland.

“The American battery will be replaced by a battery from another part of the world,” Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk wrote in a post on social media platform X.

“Poland did not agree to transfer the Polish battery. Polish patriots defend the Polish sky and this will not change.”

Kyiv has urged its Western allies to supply it with Patriot air-defence systems due to intense Russian air strikes.

