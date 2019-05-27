This content was published on May 27, 2019 11:00 AM

Switzerland's relations with the EU are a hot-button issue in both domestic and foreign policy. We asked members of the five largest Swiss political parties what the country’s future relationship with the European bloc should look like.

For years, Switzerland has been looking for rules to govern its relationship with Europe. A framework treaty that lays down such rules for certain agreements between Bern and Brussels is currently in a consultation phase with the most important political and economic players weighing in. It's a divisive topic among Swiss votersexternal link that will be a top campaign issue when Switzerland elects a new parliament this October.



+ The EU framework deal, explainedexternal link



The Federal Council decided at the end of 2018 to take this unusual step of discussing and consulting on the advantages and disadvantages of the draft treaty in order to work out a consolidated position on the open points. The EU wants to know from Switzerland what it intends to do by this summer.



Five members of the Foreign Policy Commission of the House of Representatives each had one minute to explain their party's vision for Swiss-EU relations in the videos below.





