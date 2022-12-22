This content was published on December 22, 2022 - 09:00

Dear readers of the SWI Democracy Newsletter,

At last! The current "annus horribilis" is drawing to a close. Crises, conflicts and wars have made 2022 a year in which the world hardly made any progress: neither in climate protection and peacebuilding nor in the development of democracy.

Nevertheless, after almost three years of the pandemic, it is clear that many countries have learned how to deal with the coronavirus without sacrificing the social freedom of their citizens. Even in the world's most populous country, China, the political leadership had to admit in recent weeks that its “Zero-Covid” strategy has failed. This came after the first public protests against the totalitarian regime of President Xi Jinping in many years

In other authoritarian states, too, especially in Iran, but also in Turkey or Hungary, calls for freedom and democracy grew louder among the population. Only in Russia, where the Putin regime has been waging a brutal war of aggression since February against its sovereign neighbour Ukraine in violation of international law, did the critical segments of the population have only two choices for the time being: to emigrate or remain silent.

A few days before the new year an ambivalent picture emerges: autocrats around the globe have caused enormous damage in the last 12 months. At the same time, elected representatives have become aware that more effort is needed to sustain free societies today and in the future. And this on all fronts: From a free and independent media, to a robust defence of democratic rights, to more innovative and inclusive ways of citizen participation.

The SWI Democracy Editorial Board thanks you for your interest in our publications, your engagement in the ten-language debates and your suggestions and requests to us! And we promise you for 2023: We will stay tuned - to the topic of democracy

We wish you happy holidays and a happy new year!

Bruno Kaufmann, Global Correspondent of the SWI Democracy Desk

