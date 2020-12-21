After weeks of tense tallying, the US Electoral College has finally confirmed the next American president. In Switzerland and elsewhere, counting takes much less time – but are the results as reliable? This and more in the latest SWI democracy briefing.

Slow and steady?

Never before did so many Americans participate in an election as in 2020 – more than 155 million cast their ballot in November to elect hundreds of new officeholders and to decide on thousands of referendums. When it came to ultimately confirming the next US president, however, it was a college of 538 electors who gathered on December 14 across the 50 states which made the decision – one that will be published officially in Congress on January 6.

The weeks since November 3 have been tense: the election’s big loser, incumbent Donald Trump, launched a comprehensive campaign to question the results. The last few weeks also offered a transparent perspective on a complex counting process which allows for many ways of questioning the outcome by legal means. But in the end, the Supreme Court clearly rejected all attempts to overturn the democratic will of voters.

What can we learn from all this? The certification and protection of proper election and referendum results is done very differently across the world, and in many jurisdictions – including Switzerland – robust results are already available a few hours after polls close.

Democracy infected?

Meanwhile, Covid-19 is still upending not just societies worldwide, but also democracy.

The pandemic has swept through a world that was in many ways already ailing: in the past few years, more countries have experienced democratic erosion, backsliding, populist disruption and deepening autocratisation than at any time since the so-called “third wave” of democratisation in the 1970s.

But despite these challenges – or perhaps because of them – democratic aspirations have remained strong. Even in the pandemic, we have seen signs of democracy’s resilience and capacity for renewal. Innovation through accelerated digitalisation, for example, has occurred across many regions of the world – though not everywhere.

Let’s talk

One area of democratic research – and increasingly practice – that has been booming the past few years is “deliberative democracy”: a form of decision-making based on bringing citizens together around a table to discuss a certain issue, before presenting their consensus-based ideas as possible ways to make policy.

It’s a fairly marginal form of democracy in a world still run by elected parliaments and powerful executives. But as popular protest and dissatisfaction spreads in many western democracies, deliberation is seen as a positive way of including more voices – and more representative voices – in decision-making.

Iceland set the tone a few years ago with a new constitution largely drawn up by citizen committees; Ireland has also used such constitutional assemblies to help decide on heated issues like abortion law. France has been another high-profile example of a country turning to deliberation, with its Citizens’ Convention for Climate.

