Ex-Swiss President admits country paid hostage ransoms

Moritz Leuenberger in 2010. Keystone / Lukas Lehmann

Former Swiss minister and president Moritz Leuenberger has said in an interview that “if a hostage has been released, a payment has probably been made”.

This content was published on February 7, 2021 - 16:32

NZZ am Sonntag/Keystone-SDA/dos

Leuenberger made the “taboo-breaking” admission in an interview with the NZZ am Sonntag which was focussed on the idea of lying and untruths, in the political and personal sphere.

Asked if he had ever not told the truth as a politician, Leuenberger – a government minister from 1995 to 2010 – said that the standard denial made by Swiss authorities of having paid ransoms to release hostages was more about “preventing imitators and future hostage-taking” than it was the truth.

Such payments would not show up in federal balance sheets as “ransom money”, but would rather be put through the books as some other expense, said Leuenberger, now 74 and retired, to the newspaper.

“If you explain this behaviour to the public, it’s accepted as a legitimate lie,” he said, before adding that untruths have a place in society as “social lubricants that help protect the interests of other parties”.

“Always sticking to the truth can sometime cause more problems than telling an untruth,” Leuenberger said.

Officially, the Swiss foreign ministry has always declared that Switzerland does not pay ransom demands to free hostages, although rumours have circulated about how accurate this really is.