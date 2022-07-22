France opts not to charge Swiss minister for flight violation

Berset has held a pilot's licence since 2009. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Swiss Interior Minister Alain Berset has avoided legal proceedings in France after flying a light aircraft into restricted airspace earlier this month.

This content was published on July 22, 2022 - 08:39

swissinfo.ch/mga

Berset’s plane was forced to land by the French military after he accidentally flew too close to the Avord military airbase in central FranceExternal link on July 5.

He was allowed to continue his private flight after identifying himself and showing the necessary customs approvals.

The French ambassador to Switzerland confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency that no charges would be brought against Berset, reports Swiss public broadcaster, SRFExternal link.

Berset has held a pilot’s licence since 2009 and occasionally rents light aircraft for private flights, according to the interior ministry.

He had been flying solo in a Cessna aircraft on a private trip from Switzerland to western France when he was forced to land.

Articles in this story The changing face of International Geneva

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative