Inside Geneva: Why can’t we unite in the face of a global health crisis?

In this episode of our Inside Geneva podcast, we speak with Ilona Kickbusch of the Graduate Institute, Maria Guevara of Medecins sans Frontieres and Daniel Warner about the challenge of bringing a multilateral approach to health, about the United States’s threat to leave the World Health Organization, and about who might fill the gap left by the US.

Imogen Foulkes

