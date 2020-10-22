Iran summons Swiss envoy over US election claim

Tensions have risen between Tehran (pictured) and Washington since 2018, when US President Donald Trump pulled out of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal and stepped up sanctions on Tehran Keystone

Iran summoned the Swiss envoy on Thursday to protest against what it called baseless US claims that Tehran has tried to interfere with next month’s US presidential election.

This content was published on October 22, 2020 - 12:07

Reuters/ts

“Iran’s strong rejection of American officials’ repetitive, baseless and false claims was conveyed to the Swiss ambassador [...] As we have said before, it makes no difference for Iran who wins the US election,” foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told Iranian state television.

Switzerland has represented US interests in Iran since 1980. Washington broke off relations with Tehran in 1980 over the hostage crisis that kept 52 American diplomats and citizens trapped at its embassy in Iran for 444 days.

US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday that Russia and Iran had both tried to interfere with the presidential election taking place on November 3.

Tensions have risen between longtime foes Tehran and Washington since 2018, when US President Donald Trump pulled out of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal and stepped up sanctions on Tehran.