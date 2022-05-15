Local voters grant Zurich sanctuary status

The ID card was primarily intended to help undocumented immigrants living in the city of Zuriich. Keystone/Melanie Duchene

Voters in Switzerland’s biggest city have decided to introduce identity card for local residents, including illegal immigrants.

This content was published on May 15, 2022 - 17:33

swissinfo.ch/urs

In a local referendum on Sunday, 51.7% of voters confirmed a plan for the so-called ‘Züri City Card’ according to official resultsExternal link.

Parliament approved the proposal by left-wing groups in 2018, but centre-right and right-wing parties forced a public ballot on the controversial issue.

Opponents argued the new ID card has no legal value and would go against national law governing the rights of foreign residents.

The proposed card couldn’t make everyday life for undocumented immigrants easier as intended by supporters of the scheme, notably helping them identify themselves to the authorities, in particular the local police.

Supporters wanted the card to allow holders access to public and private services without fear of arrest, as is done in New York.

High expectations

Zurich’s local government recommended approval of the scheme, estimated to cost CHF3.2 million ($3.2 million).

However, the mayor, Corine Mauch, warned against high expectations for the about 10,000 illegal immigrants in the city.

Supporters had plans to form an alliance of sanctuaries with other like-minded Swiss cities and towns.

Geneva, the main city in the French-speaking part of the country, in 2017 introduced a scheme aimed at regularizing the situation of long-term clandestine migrants.

The referendum in Zurich was one of six local issues to be decided by voters who also had a say on three national and four cantonal issues on Sunday.

Articles in this story A global stress test for freedom of expression

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative