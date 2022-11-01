Swiss minister defends approach towards transiting migrants

Tough decisions: a Swiss border guard checking a train arriving from Austria earlier this year. © Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter has rejected suggestions that Swiss authorities are simply “waving migrants through” on the asylum route.

This content was published on November 1, 2022 - 09:27

SRF/swissinfo.ch/dos

Keller-Sutter said on Monday evening that she was “a bit surprised” by comments by German politician Andrea Lindholz over the weekend.

On Sunday, the deputy leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group told the NZZ am Sonntag paper that reports of Swiss border guards allowing asylum seekers to pass through Switzerland to reach their preferred destinations in France or Germany was a case of “national egoisms [which] are damaging the Schengen Area”.

Lindholz was specifically referring to the situation at Switzerland’s eastern border, where up to 1,000 migrants per week, mostly young Afghans, are currently arriving but not applying for asylum.

Keller-Sutter rejected the idea that letting the migrants move onwards amounts to a flouting of the “Dublin” rules of asylum for the 26 Schengen states: “if these people don’t apply for asylum and simply travel onwards, then there is no Dublin process,” Keller-Sutter told Swiss public television SRF. Police can carry out checks, but cannot detain the migrants.

Dublin difficulties

Dublin rules say the Schengen state responsible for processing an asylum application is generally the country of “the first point of irregular entry”. However, since 2015 and the large numbers of migrants arriving in Europe, policymakers in Brussels have been trying to reform the process to reduce the burden on border states like Greece and Italy and to redistribute the migrants more equitably across Europe.

In mid-October, the number of irregular crossings into the European Union reached its highest level since 2016, the European border security agency Frontex said.

As for Swiss-German relations on the asylum front, Keller-Sutter added on Monday that she was in close contact with the German interior ministry, and that the two countries worked well together to deal with illegal migration.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative