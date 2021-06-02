Swiss repeat backing for political solution in Libya

It's been 10 years since a popular uprising in Libya started the process that would lead to the downfall of Muammar Ghadaffi. Keystone / Str

Switzerland co-hosted on Wednesday the latest meeting of an international follow-up committee on Libya. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis stressed the importance of elections to be held in the country in December.

This content was published on June 2, 2021 - 18:52

swissinfo.ch/dos

“The holding of free and fair elections in December this year will be the next crucial step. Only a government democratically elected by the Libyan people will enable real reforms and a sustainable reunification of institutions,” Cassis said.

The international follow-up committee is currently co-chaired by Switzerland and the United Nations. It is due to meet at ministerial level in Berlin on June 23, for a second time after a first meeting in January 2020.

The so-called Berlin process aims to achieve a permanent ceasefire in the north African country. “Its objective is to ensure international coherence in creating the conditions necessary for intra-Libyan dialogue on peace,” the Swiss foreign ministry writes.

Earlier this year, the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, representing various sides in the Libyan conflict, met in Switzerland and elected a transitional authority, tasked with preparing the elections later this year.

The meeting on Wednesday was attended by the foreign minister of this provisional Libyan government, Najla al-Mangoush.

Libya has been highly unstable since a NATO-backed intervention ended Muammar Gaddafi’s four-decade rule in 2011. Since 2014 the country has been split between warring administrations in the west and east, backed by foreign powers.

The main warring factions signed a ceasefire agreement last October in Geneva, but observers say a lasting end to the violence needs wider agreement among myriad armed militias and the outside powers that support them.