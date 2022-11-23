Switzerland to join latest EU sanctions, targeting Russian oil

The latest sanctions include a legal basis for oil price caps on Russian crude oil and petroleum products. Keystone / Misha Japaridze

The government said on Wednesday it had adopted the remaining measures in the eighth package of European Union sanctions against Russia.

Wednesday’s decisionExternal link notably includes the introduction of a legal basis for placing price caps on Russian crude oil and petroleum products, a step previously announced – and yesterday outlined in more detail – by the G7.

It also foresees restrictions on “iron and steel products, aerospace goods, and goods of economic importance to Russia”, as well as bans on providing various services (engineering, architectural, legal, or IT) to the Russian government and Russian companies.

Switzerland is now fully up to date with taking over the terms of the EU’s eighth package of sanctions, which the bloc adopted on October 6.

On October 12, Switzerland already adopted various aspects of the same package, notably by adding 30 individuals and seven organisations to its sanctions list – mainly people involved in organising widely unrecognised referendums which led to the annexation of various Ukrainian regions at the end of September.

The sanctions will come into force on Wednesday at 6pm CET.

