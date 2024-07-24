Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Prince Harry says lawsuits against UK press ‘central piece’ in family breakdown

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Prince Harry, speaking in clips published on Wednesday from a new documentary, said his legal battles with Britain’s tabloid press have contributed to the breakdown of his relationship with the royal family.

“It’s certainly a central piece to it,” Harry told broadcaster ITV in the documentary “Tabloids on Trial”.

He is currently suing Rupert Murdoch’s UK newspaper arm, News Group Newspapers (NGN), and the publisher of the Daily Mail in two separate lawsuits, alleging unlawful activities by journalists and private investigators over several years.

Harry has previously referred to the lawsuits as his “mission”. Both publishers deny the allegations and are fighting the lawsuits, which are being brought by Harry and others.

“I believe that from a service standpoint and when you are in a public role, that these are the things that we should be doing for the greater good, but I’m doing this for my reasons,” he told ITV.

“For me, the mission continues, but it has caused…part of a rift,” he added.

Harry blames British media for the death of his mother Princess Diana in a 1997 car crash. He has accused British newspapers of hostile and racist attacks on his American wife Meghan, which were cited as a factor in their decision to quit royal duties and move to California in 2020.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR