Corradi was behind the camera for more than 100 films and documentaries. (© KEYSTONE / CHRISTIAN BEUTLER)

Renowned Swiss cameraman Pio Corradi, who last year won the Swiss Film Prize category for best cinematography, died on New Year’s Day aged 78, it has been announced.

During his prolific career Corradi was behind the camera for more than 100 documentaries and feature films. Among his most acclaimed works are: “Kleine Freiheit” (1978), “Guber - Arbeit im Stein” (1980), “TransAtlantique” (1983), “Höhenfeuer” (1985), “Candy Mountain” (1987) and Vitus (2006).

The cameraman received the Swiss Film Prize last year from the Federal Office of Culture for his work on “Köhlernächte”, directed by Robert Müller.

Born in northwestern Switzerland in 1940, Corradi attended the Basel School of Applied Arts and subsequently trained as a photographer. In 1964 he moved to Zurich where he worked as a camera assistant for director Nicolas Gessner, among others.

Filming took Corradi around the world, from Canada to Antarctica, Greece and the Amazon region. For example, the documentary “The Salt Men of Tibet”, directed by Ulrike Koch, was made under extreme conditions and with improvised equipment.

His work also attracted prizes for outstanding achievement in cantons Zurich and Basel Country, and in Germany.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line