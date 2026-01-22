Ray Dalio Sees Ongoing Diversification Away From US Assets

(Bloomberg) — There’s been an ongoing general diversification away from US assets, especially by global central banks, according to Ray Dalio, the founder of hedge fund firm Bridgewater Associates.

“When you look at gold being up 67%, it’s not a precious metal that goes up 60%,” Dalio told Bloomberg Television’s Francine Lacqua in Davos on Thursday. “It was bought by central banks particularly, but others, and in order to diversify fiat currencies, not just dollars.”

Weighing in on global tensions, he said a lot of attention is being paid to the trade war, but very little to what he called a “capital war” and how it works pertaining to the markets. Referring to US President Donald Trump ruling out the use of military force in his bid to acquire the sovereign Danish territory of Greenland, Dalio said the speech “was very important because there is a line, red line.”

“If there’s a military move, it has capital-war implications,” Dalio added.

The topic of diversification away from US assets has been gaining ground following transatlantic tensions and the prospect of a fracturing of NATO as Trump cranked up his threat to take over Greenland. Danish pension fund AkademikerPension said it’s planning to exit US Treasuries by the end of the month, citing credit risks too big to ignore. UBS Group AG Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti, however, has warned that the temptation to weaponize holdings of US government debt is a “dangerous bet.”

Billionaire Dalio, 76, founded Bridgewater in 1975. Last year, he completely exited the firm, selling his remaining stake and stepping down from the board. The firm has been in reboot mode since Nir Bar Dea became sole chief executive officer in 2023.

