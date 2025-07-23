Leadership increases stress in animals too, shows Swiss study

The role of leader increases stress in animals too Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A study conducted at the University of Zurich has shown that when animals make decisions for their group, their hearts beat faster.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le rôle de chef augmente le stress aussi chez les animaux Original Read more: Le rôle de chef augmente le stress aussi chez les animaux

This is particularly the case when members of the group do not agree on how to proceed or when individuals fail in their attempts to lead the group, Damien Farine, one of the researchers at the University of Zurich and author of the study, published on Tuesday in the journal Current Biology, told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

To carry out their research, the team from the University of Zurich implanted heart rate monitors in a group of vulturine guinea fowl from East Africa. They specifically studied the direction in which the animals moved.

The guinea fowl that wanted to change direction had a faster heart rate. Those that tried to initiate a change of direction but failed showed particularly high stress symptoms.

Humans too

“This species of bird is well suited to such a study because it is logistically easy to observe,” explained Farine. What’s more, they live in large groups with complex social structures. “We assume, however, that our results are likely to apply to most species living in groups,” added Farine.

More

More Feline felons: The issue with Switzerland’s free-roaming cats This content was published on Cats kill millions of birds, frogs and other animals every year in Switzerland. Read more: Feline felons: The issue with Switzerland’s free-roaming cats

According to the researcher, all social animals face similar challenges: they have to make group decisions, maintain cohesion and at the same time assert their own needs, such as eating when others want to rest. This also applies to humans, according to Farine.

“We go through the same processes every day, for example when we walk with other people and make decisions – often unconsciously – about which way to go.”

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch