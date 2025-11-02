Study: opt-out organ donation has undesirable side effects
According to a new study, the so-called opt-out solution for organ donation is having unexpected side effects. In countries where it was introduced, donations from deceased individuals rose slightly, but at the same time, the number of living donors fell noticeably.
With the opt-out solution adopted in Switzerland in 2022, all persons who have not objected during their lifetime will be considered organ donors.
According to a study published in the specialist journal Pnas Nexus, the number of donations from deceased individuals increased by an average of 1.21 per million inhabitants in 24 countries that introduced such a system. At the same time, the number of living donations fell by 4.59 per million inhabitants.
However, Swisstransplant Director Franz Immer warns against jumping to conclusions. The study is “monothematic” and ignores important factors such as trust in the healthcare system, he says.
In Switzerland, the extended opt-out solution is not due to come into force until 2027 at the earliest. Immer expects the approval rate to rise from 40% to around 60%.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
