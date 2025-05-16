The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login

Richemont Sales Rise Amid Resilient Demand for Cartier Jewelry

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Richemont SA posted a rise in full-year sales as the continued popularity of its Cartier brand allowed the Swiss group to be more resilient than rivals like LVMH in a softening luxury-goods market.

Sales in the year ended March at Richemont’s jewelry unit, which also include Van Cleef & Arpels, rose 8% at constant exchange rates, the company said in a statement Friday. Analysts were expecting a gain of 7.54%. Group sales overall were also in line.

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

Richemont has managed to withstand the downturn in demand for high-end goods better than peers as jewelry, its biggest category, enjoys an enduring appeal with consumers even in times of uncertainty. French rival LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, which owns jewelry labels such as Bulgari and Tiffany, reported disappointing results in its most recent quarter amid weak demand for its Christian Dior bags.

The luxury market has been struggling to emerge from a period of sluggish growth caused in part by Chinese shoppers reining in costly purchases. The industry’s outlook has grown even gloomier since US President Donald Trump last month began to impose tariffs on imports across industries and countries.

Richemont reported operating profit for the year of €4.47 billion ($4.48 billion), below the €4.55 billion estimated by analysts.

“This sales increase, combined with disciplined operating costs and targeted price increases, helped mitigate the impact of higher raw materials costs, notably gold, on our profitability,” Richemont said in the statement.

Richemont increased prices recently at its Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels brands following Trump’s tariff hikes, according to Jefferies. In the most recent quarter, the company’s jewelry unit saw double-digit growth rates.

Shares of Richemont have gained about 15% so far this year compared to a drop of about 17% at LVMH.

 

 

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR