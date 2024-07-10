Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia’s lower house of parliament approves sweeping tax hikes in final reading

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The lower house of Russia’s parliament on Wednesday gave its final approval to tax hikes proposed by the finance ministry that will see extra progressive income tax rates, corporation tax raised to 25% from 20% and new mineral extraction taxes.

The tax hikes, mostly targeting companies and the wealthy, may add an extra $30 billion to next year’s budget revenue, allowing Moscow to further ratchet up spending and finance its war in Ukraine without compromising fiscal stability.

Lawmakers in the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, approved the measures in the third and final reading.

The bill’s passage through the upper chamber, the Federation Council, and its signing by President Vladimir Putin are usually formalities.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
37 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR