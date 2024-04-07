Russia’s Orsk oil refinery suspends work after dam bursts amid flooding -agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Orsk oil refinery suspended work on Sunday, after the city’s dam burst on Friday night amid flooding in the surrounding Orenburg region, Russian news agency cited the plant’s press service as saying.

The refinery, located around 1800km (1100 miles) east of Moscow, close to Russia’s border with Kazakhstan, has an annual capacity of six million tons of oil.

State news agency RIA reported that the suspension of operations was aimed at avoiding ecological risks amid floods that have hit the surrounding Orenburg region, as well as nearby parts of Russia and Kazakhstan.