Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian air force said Russia launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and six Shahed drones in an attack on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday.

Missile strike on the northeastern region of Sumy injured one person, according to the regional authorities.

Ukrainian air defence said it shot down all six drones launched by Russia over four Ukrainian regions.

Mykolaiv regional governor said drone debris caused a fire in an open area, which has since been put out, and reported no casualties.

The authorities in the western regions of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Khmelnytskyi reported no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure.

