Russian Aerial Assault on Kyiv Kills 14 as Putin Snubs US on War

(Bloomberg) — Russia unleashed a wave of drone and missile strikes on Kyiv overnight, in defiance of US calls for an end to the fighting, as Ukraine and its allies kept up efforts to secure future security guarantees for the war-torn nation.

The Russian attack killed 14 people, including three children, and injured at least 48, Ukrainian authorities said. More bodies are potentially still buried under the rubble, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram.

“Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table,” Zelenskiy said in a post on the X platform on Thursday.

Ukrainian air defense said Russia fired nearly 600 drones, two Kinzhal and nine Iskander-M missiles and 20 Kha-101 cruise missiles in strikes across the country overnight. It said 563 drones and 26 of the missiles were shot down.

The assault was the second largest this year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on Ukrainian Air Force data. It came almost two weeks after President Donald Trump abandoned US demands for Russia to agree to a ceasefire to allow for peace talks at his summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Trump held back from imposing sanctions on Russia after US officials claimed Putin agreed at the summit to accept security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a peace deal, though there has been no sign of progress on an agreement so far. Ukraine is seeking security guarantees from its allies including the US to ensure any accord with Russia is lasting.

Putin is continuing to press maximalist demands for Ukraine to surrender territory, including areas that Russian forces don’t occupy. He has so far ignored Trump’s call for Putin to hold direct talks with Zelenskiy as the next stage of the negotiating process.

Trump warned Tuesday of “an economic war” if he can’t secure an end to the fighting, saying he had “very serious” consequences in mind. “It’s going to be bad for Russia, and I don’t want that,” he said.

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, commented on the attack on X, posting a picture of a damaged house.

The European Union delegation in Kyiv was damaged in the strikes, the bloc’s enlargement commissioner Marta Kos said on X, without elaborating. “I strongly condemn these brutal attacks, a clear sign that Russia rejects peace & chooses terror,” said Kos, whose remit includes Ukraine’s EU membership process.

Ukraine said Thursday it hit two more Russian oil refineries, after stepping up attacks on the country’s energy sector over the past month. The Kuibyshev refinery in Russia’s Samara region and the Afipsky refinery in the southern Krasnodar region were successfully targeted, Robert Brovdi, chief of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, said on Telegram.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted 102 Ukrainian drones overnight in a post on Telegram.

Senior Ukrainian officials including Yermak are expected to travel to the US on Friday to exchange ideas on post-war security architecture with members of the Trump administration. They visited Qatar and Saudi Arabia earlier this week and are due in Switzerland on Thursday.

Emergency services and rescue teams were carrying out recovery work at locations across Kyiv, where residential areas and civilian infrastructure were damaged by direct strikes as well as falling debris, city authorities said on Telegram.

“Russians destroyed the whole block in a five-storied building,” Kyiv city military administration chief Tymur Tkachenko said on Telegram. “Rescuers are trying to free people from the rubble.”

Several other Ukrainian regions also came under attack. Strikes on energy facilities in the central Vinnytsia region left some 60,000 households without power, regional Governor Natalia Zabolotna said on Telegram.

One attack hit a depot of high-speed intercity trains, severely damaging one of them, Ukrainian Railways said on Telegram. The company adjusted the routes of at least six trains to minimize transport delays, CEO Oleksandr Pertsovskyi said on Facebook.

