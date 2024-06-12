Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian missile strike kills 9, injures 29 in Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih

(Reuters) -A Russian ballistic missile strike on Ukraine’s southern city of Kryvyi Rih on Wednesday killed nine people and injured 29, including five children, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

The deadliest attack in weeks damaged an administrative building and an apartment block, Ukraine’s military command said on the Telegram messaging app.

Klymenko said recovery work was now complete.

“Every day and every hour, Russian terror proves that Ukraine, together with its partners, should strengthen air defences,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, commenting on the attack. Kryvyi Rih is his hometown.

In video shared by Zelenskiy, one man was shown being carried out of the rubble on a stretcher. Firefighters battled blazes and rescuers heaved a block of concrete in the ruins.

(Reporting by Yuliia DysaEditing by Peter Graff, Ron Popeski and Sandra Maler)

