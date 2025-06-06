S&P 500 Gains as Jobs Report Fuels Slide in Bonds: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks headed toward their highest since February and bond yields rose as US jobs data allayed concerns of an imminent economic slowdown, steadying Wall Street in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s market-moving war of words with Elon Musk.

The nearly 1% advance in the S&P 500 drove the index close to 6,000. Most of its major industries gained, with Tesla Inc. up over 5% to lead a rally in megacaps. Shorter-term Treasuries bore the brunt of the selling, with two-year yields topping 4%. Money markets trimmed bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates twice this year. The dollar climbed.

While US job growth moderated in May and the prior months were revised lower, Friday’s report narrowly exceeded forecasts, bolstering bulls who were primed for disappointment after data this week raised doubts about the buoyancy of American hiring.

“While it may not be firing on all cylinders, it’s far from showing signs of a major breakdown,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “Today’s solid labor report buys the Fed more time, but Chair Jerome Powell may have a hard time justifying a restrictive rate policy should inflation continue lower.”

Following Friday’s data, Trump urged the Fed to cut rates by a full percentage point, intensifying his pressure campaign against Powell.

“‘Too Late’ at the Fed is a disaster!” Trump posted Friday on social media, using a derisive nickname for Powell. “Europe has had 10 rate cuts, we have had none. Despite him, our Country is doing great. Go for a full point, Rocket Fuel!”

Nonfarm payrolls increased 139,000 last month after a combined 95,000 in downward revisions to the prior two months. The unemployment rate held at 4.2%, while wage growth accelerated.

The payrolls figure helped alleviate concerns of a rapid deterioration in labor demand as companies contend with higher costs related to tariffs and prospects of slower economic activity.

“A solid jobs report reinforces the ‘slowly slowing’ economic narrative,” said Adam Hetts at Janus Henderson Investors. “Today’s news is positive, but ongoing tariff uncertainty means the subsequent hard data releases over the summer will be extremely important for clarity.”

In fact, Fed officials have signaled a wait-and-see approach on rates as they await further insights on the impact the administration’s policies will have on the economy.

“For the Fed, there is little urgency to cut rates,” said Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management. “Holding on until the trade mist clears will reduce the risk of a policy misstep. We expect the first rate cut to come in late-2025.”

Interest-rate swaps showed traders now see a roughly 70% chance of a quarter-point rate cut by September, compared with a probability of about 90% on Thursday. Fewer than two rate cuts are fully priced in for the year.

“The Fed should be reluctant to cut rates because the full effects of tariffs haven’t impacted inflation numbers yet and the job market isn’t deteriorating enough to force their hand,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management.

Under this backdrop, Zaccarelli thinks caution is still warranted because valuations are high, much of the tariff risks haven’t been removed and the economy appears to be slowing.

“While there is still uncertainty over tariffs, the stock market is forward looking and has been pricing in an eventual thawing of trade fears,” said Glen Smith at GDS Wealth Management. “We would not be surprised to see stocks breach and even move above their February peak at some point this summer, albeit with some continued volatility.”

Corporate Highlights:

Broadcom Inc., a chip supplier to companies like Alphabet Inc. and Apple Inc., gave a lackluster revenue forecast for the current quarter, suggesting that the AI spending frenzy isn’t as strong as some investors anticipated.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. posted a second straight disappointing quarter, fueling concerns that rising competition, new tariffs and a shift away from yoga pants are derailing its ambitious growth plans.

Circle Internet Group continued to climb a day after the stablecoin issuer’s more than doubled from the IPO price.

Robinhood Markets Inc. rose for a sixth straight day as investors speculate that the online brokerage could become the latest firm to earn a coveted spot in the S&P 500 Index.

