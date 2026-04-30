S&P 500 Hits Record, Set for Best Month Since 2020: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Signs of strength in the world’s largest economy fueled investor optimism about the outlook for Corporate America’s earnings, driving stocks toward their best month since late 2020.

The S&P 500 hit all-time highs, extending its April surge to 10% as data showed US growth accelerated amid an AI-driven upswing in business investment. A gauge of small firms, whose fortunes are tied to domestic activity, climbed 2%. A drop in oil also helped sentiment, lifting bonds. The yen rallied on speculation of Japan intervention. Apple Inc.’s results are due after the close.

The artificial-intelligence engine was on full display in the first quarter, powering the economy through headwinds from a war-fueled surge in inflation. Consumers — who have historically served as the primary growth driver — kept spending, bolstering optimism about corporate profits.

“As long as the economy continues to grow and companies are able to grow earnings, we can see higher stock prices even in the face of higher energy prices and inflation,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management.

The caveat is: the longer the war drags on, he says we could see some pullbacks as fears ebb and flow.

A frenzied week of earnings reports offered a glimpse at how tech heavyweights are doing in AI. The upshot: Alphabet Inc.’s Google is seeing a clear payoff from its spending, while Meta Platforms Inc. is lagging behind. The Facebook parent tumbled, with the firm launching a $25 billion sale of investment-grade bonds.

Markets have recovered nicely from the first-quarter lows as earnings take over the narrative, but the question is whether that narrative can hold up if energy prices remain elevated, according to Bret Kenwell at eToro.

“At the same time, investors will be watching how the Fed navigates this backdrop, with a likely more dovish chair entering what appears to be its most divided committee in decades,” he said.

The sharp rebound from the March lows pushed most major equity indexes back to record highs. The upside momentum has been fueled in part by signs of de-escalation of the conflict with Iran and hopes the Strait of Hormuz could reopen soon, according to Adam Turnquist at LPL Financial.

“Support for equities has also come from solid first-quarter earnings and economic data that have shown limited signs of deterioration,” he said. “However, ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, particularly surrounding Iran, and its implications for growth and inflation are likely to keep volatility elevated.”

As the calendar turns to May, Turnquist notes that seasonal trends re-enter the conversation. Historically, that’s been a relatively lackluster month for equities. More recently, however, the data tells a different story. Since 2013, the S&P 500 has averaged a 1.5% return.

Corporate Highlights:

Qualcomm Inc. rallied after the company said it was making headway in the lucrative data center market and predicted that the China phone industry would bounce back. Caterpillar Inc. delivered stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings and raised its long-term revenue outlook, supported by fast-growing sales from construction and power generation equipment. Eli Lilly & Co. surprised Wall Street by raising its annual sales and profit forecast, as demand for obesity medications soared and thousands of patients started taking its new weight-loss pill before advertising for the drug had even begun. Mastercard Inc. slipped as the payments network warned that overseas spending growth on the firm’s cards had weakened in recent weeks Ford Motor Co. warned of pressure from an unexpected rise in commodity costs, spooking investors even as the automaker raised its full-year profit outlook on demand for high-margin pickups and SUVs. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 3 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.7% The MSCI World Index rose 1.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.9% The euro rose 0.5% to $1.1739 The British pound rose 0.9% to $1.3603 The Japanese yen rose 2.5% to 156.40 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $76,347.01 Ether rose 0.9% to $2,260.4 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.39% Germany’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 3.04% Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 5.01% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.3% to $105.48 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.7% to $4,623.44 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.