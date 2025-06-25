S&P 500 Wavers Near Peak as Buyer Fatigue Kicks In: Markets Wrap

7 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street’s torrid rebound from April’s meltdown is showing some signs of exhaustion on speculation stocks have run too far amid economic and geopolitical risks. Short-dated Treasuries outperformed. The dollar fluctuated. Oil bounced from the biggest two-day decline since 2022.

After a surge that drove the S&P 500 to a striking distance of its all-time highs, the US equity benchmark wavered on Wednesday. Treasury two-year yields, which are more sensitive to imminent policy moves, remained at their lowest since early May. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks to Congress did little to alter growing bets on rate cuts. The bond market will be tasked with absorbing a $70 billion sale of five-year notes.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

Traders kept a close eye on Powell’s second day of testimony on Capitol Hill after Fed officials left rates steady last week. The Fed chief said the US central bank is still struggling to determine the impact of tariffs on consumer prices. He also noted that the US has the strongest economy in the world, and it makes sense to move slowly in times of uncertainty.

“If it were not for the uncertainty created by shifting trade policy, the Fed may have been able to cut interest rates this summer,” said Carol Schleif at BMO Private Wealth. “The Fed’s pause on interest rate cuts is tariff induced, and not necessarily reflective of economic progress. We expect one to two cuts in 2025 starting most likely in September.”

Few times in history has the US market grappled with as many headwinds as it’s faced in 2025: a new president rejiggering the global order, sweeping tariffs and a bout of uncertainty stemming from Middle East headlines. While stocks have still prevailed against all odds, the higher the S&P 500 goes, the louder the concern that its multiples are starting to look frothy.

“No market moves in a straight line,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. “So, the thought that it might have to take a short-term breather is not something that will create any serious nervousness in the marketplace in and by itself.”

On the geopolitical front, President Donald Trump said the US would hold a meeting with Iran next week but cast doubt on the need for a diplomatic agreement, citing the damage that American bombing had done to its key nuclear sites.

“The markets are pricing in that the worst of the Iran/Israel conflict is behind us and that the conflict will avoid any oil supply shocks, which is why oil prices have retraced to levels they were at prior to the outbreak of the hostilities,” said Schleif at BMO Private Wealth. “Tariffs, trade, tax, inflation, employment and interest rates have a lot more sway on stocks right now.”

As stocks push toward all-time highs and a fear of missing out on the rally spreads among investors, a senior Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trader warned that there are valid reasons to meet the latest gains with caution.

This is especially true of lower-quality parts of the market, where stocks are being driven higher by short sellers forced to cover their positions, rather than by positive corporate fundamentals, Louis Miller, a managing director at Goldman, wrote in a note to clients.

“We flagged two weeks ago that the short squeeze the market was facing could provide an opportunity to press shorts lower, and we think that time is getting closer,” Miller wrote.

As we cross the midpoint of 2025, Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler says he’s impressed by the overall resilience equity markets have displayed in the first two quarters of the year.

“The turbulent backdrop of tariff uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, a US debt downgrade, and mounting national debt has been a stiff headwind for investors,” Johnson said. “However, looking forward to the second half of the year, we believe the technical setup remains constructive and the proverbial ‘glass half-full’ based on the weight of the technical evidence that we are weighing.”

The Nasdaq 100 Index not only closed at its first record since February on Tuesday, but formed a “golden cross” in the process. A golden cross is when the 50-day moving average breaks above the 200-day moving average.

“Golden crosses are not something that most technicians highlight very often, but it is still a positive signal for momentum,” said Maley at Miller Tabak.

The last two times the Nasdaq 100 experienced a “golden cross,” the gauge saw big rallies, he noted.

Corporate Highlights:

FedEx Corp. warned that its profit would be worse than expected this quarter and declined to offer guidance for the rest of the year, underscoring the significant impact that President Donald Trump’s trade war continues to have on its business.

Cheerios maker General Mills Inc. projected fiscal year adjusted profit that lagged Wall Street expectations as cautious consumers limit their grocery expenses.

The artificial intelligence tailwinds that have driven the shares of Nvidia Corp. sharply higher the past few years show no signs of abating, and could eventually push the chipmaker’s value to a market-topping $6 trillion, according to Loop Capital.

Investors looking for new ways to bet on artificial-intelligence infrastructure have been piling into an old but often overlooked name: Micron Technology Inc.

The maker of memory chips, which reports earnings after market close on Wednesday, has seen its shares roughly double since the S&P 500 bottomed in April. Spending on AI computing gear has sent investors hunting for beneficiaries beyond marquee stocks like Nvidia Corp.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 12:07 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.1%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.3%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1630

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3638

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 145.47 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.1% to $107,356.08

Ether fell 1.5% to $2,414.65

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.32%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.56%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.48%

The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 3.80%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.9% to $65.58 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.