S&P Futures Rise as EU-US Deal Eases Trade Fears: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures climbed along with the dollar after the European Union reached a trade deal with President Donald Trump, and signs mounted that the US and China will extend their truce. The euro fell.

The record rally in US stocks looks to power on, with S&P 500 contracts up 0.2% after the index closed at an all-time high Friday. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index gained 0.6% after the US-EU deal, which imposes 15% tariffs on most of the bloc’s exports.

Even as fears of a damaging trade war ease, optimism is tempered by the risks posed from the US jobs report, Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan meetings and earnings from megacap companies this week. Early gains in European automakers faded and the euro slid to its lowest in a week against the dollar as investors digested more negative aspects of the accord.

“This deal removes any uncertainty which has been reflected in the positive market movements this morning,” Michael Browne, global investment strategist at Franklin Templeton Institute, wrote in a note. “We will now have to see what the tariffs mean for businesses and how they will be absorbed, but it will vary by sectors.”

Meanwhile, Magnificent Seven members Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. are all due to report numbers. Robust corporate earnings have bolstered investor confidence in US stocks, as companies head for their highest share of beats since the second quarter of 2021.

Progress in trade deals, positive economic data and corporate resilience have offset worries that stocks are overheating. More than 80% of S&P 500 companies have exceeded profit estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the EU deal on Sunday at his golf club in Turnberry, Scotland, although they didn’t disclose the full details of the pact or release any written materials.

US energy stocks moved higher after Trump said the EU agreed to buy $750 billion in American energy products and invest $600 billion in the US on top of existing expenditures.

“The trade deal with the US isn’t a win for the EU. That result will be played out in markets via euro weakness that has some way to run. The harsh reality is that tariffs on the EU are set to be higher next week than this week, and much higher than has been in place for the entire history of the European Union.”

— Mark Cudmore, Markets Live Executive Editor. Click here for the full analysis.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng are scheduled to meet in Stockholm on Monday amid a report their two countries are expected to extend their tariff truce by another three months.

“Markets like certainty and we should expect a deal very soon,” according to Franklin Templeton Institute’s Browne.

Later in the week, the Bank of Japan is set to keep interest rates unchanged with traders on alert for any signs of future guidance by the central bank.

In geopolitical news, leaders of Thailand and Cambodia are set for talks Monday to halt the deadliest clashes between the neighbors in more than a decade.

Corporate News:

Volkswagen AG’s Audi lowered its financial outlook for 2025 as US tariffs and the costs of restructuring its operations weigh on the automaker’s earnings.

Heineken NV saw a decline in beer volumes, as retailer disputes across Europe dragged on sales and limited its ability to take advantage of the summer heat wave.

Tesla Inc. shares gained in premarket trading after Samsung Electronics Co. said it would produce AI semiconductors for the carmaker in a $16.5 billion pact. European semiconductor-equipment stocks also rose after the win for a key customer.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares fall as much as 3.1% in premarket trading as the US Food and Drug Administration probes the death of an 8-year-old boy in Brazil who received the drugmaker’s Elevidys.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 7:09 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro fell 0.7% to $1.1655

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3422

The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 148.42 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $118,703.2

Ether rose 1.5% to $3,880.91

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.41%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.70%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.64%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $65.93 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

