The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland

Schlegel Says SNB Won’t Hesitate to Cut Rate Again If Needed

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — The Swiss National Bank won’t shirk from cutting borrowing costs below zero if such a move is really called for, President Martin Schlegel said.

Just two weeks before a quarterly decision where officials will determine whether to keep their interest rate at the current level of zero, the central bank chief insisted that he and his colleagues are prepared to revert to the policy stance they exited three years ago.

“If it’s really necessary, we won’t hesitate,” Schlegel told an audience of bankers at an event in Vezia, near Lugano in southern Switzerland.

Officials including the SNB president have said that the bar to a reduction is higher than that applied to other moves, given the adverse impacts that such a policy can have on pensions and the financial system.

A majority of economists forecast that policymakers will keep their rate unchanged at the Sept. 25 decision, while a minority predicts a quarter-point cut to -0.25%.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Are you noticing or anticipating any changes in your life as a result of the tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump?

How do you think your life could be impacted by the US tariff policy? Let us know.

Join the discussion
16 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
34 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

Would you want to know if you were at risk of a disease? Why or why not?

How early would you like to know if you were prone to a disease, and have you ever experienced issues with a diagnosis? Tell us about your story.

Join the discussion
1 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR