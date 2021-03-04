Swiss hospitality schools top global ranking

The Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne retained the top spot in the hospitality and leisure management discipline. © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Eight of the ten best hotel schools in the world are located in Switzerland, according to the annual Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) university ranking by subject.

This content was published on March 4, 2021 - 18:18

Keystone-SDA/gw

A total of 29 Swiss programmes landed in the top ten in 2021, compared to 26 in 2020, making the Swiss higher education system the third best in the world, after the United States and the United Kingdom.

In the hospitality and leisure management discipline, there were twice as many Swiss schools in the top ten this year as in 2020. The Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne retained the top spot.

The Federal Technology Institute ETH Zurich came in first place in three disciplines – earth and marine sciences, geology and geophysics – and made the top ten in twelve additional disciplines. Its sister institute in Lausanne, the EPFL, was among the ten best universities in four disciplines: chemistry, computer science, civil and structural engineering, and electrical/electronic engineering.

The University of Bern cracked the top ten in dentistry, at 9th place; its joint faculty for veterinary sciences with the University of Zurich placed 7th.

QS first published its ranking in 2004. Along with the Times Higher Education and Shanghai rankings, it is one of the most cited indicators of university quality worldwide.