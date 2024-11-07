Switzerland issues cyber threat report every 8.5 minutes

A cyber-threat report every 8.5 minutes in Switzerland Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Cyber threats are on the rise in Switzerland. Since it was set up at the beginning of the year, the Federal Office for Cyber Security (FOCS) has received an average of one report every eight and a half minutes. It has noted a sharp increase in attempted scams.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Une annonce de cybermenace toutes les 8 minutes et demie en Suisse Original Read more: Une annonce de cybermenace toutes les 8 minutes et demie en Suisse

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In the first six months of this year, 34,789 incidents were recorded, the FOCS said on Thursday when it published its half-yearly report. This corresponds to almost twice as many reports as in the same period last year.

As in previous years, cases of fraud, phishing and spam continue to dominate the ranking of cyber incidents. The number of attempted scams rose sharply, with 23,104 cases reported. This represents two-thirds of all reports.

The phenomenon of bogus telephone calls purporting to be from the authorities is particularly striking, according to the FOCS. There was also a significant increase in the number of cases of phishing e-mails.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.