Are frozen stem cells safe? Find out in episode 3 of ‘Lost Cells’

If you put your money in a bank, you expect it to be safely stored and ready for you to take out when you need it. The families who froze their children’s stem cells with Cryo-Save in Switzerland assumed the same.

In the third episode of ‘Lost Cells‘ we hear from Tatiana and Ratko, who are preparing to move their frozen stem cells, but things don’t go as planned. The parents start to wonder if the company storing their child’s cord blood will be able to fulfill its promises about keeping their stem cells safe.

Other families around Europe also begin asking questions about their cells, and where and how they’re being stored. What’s happening behind the doors of this high-tech institution in Switzerland? Find out now in episode three of ‘Lost Cells’.

A private stem cell, or cord blood, bank is a facility that stores these important, foundation cells for the human body. Parents pay to bank cord blood from a baby’s birth in the hope of using the cells in a potential future medical treatment.

‘Lost Cells’ is a trilingual, investigative podcast and original production from SWI swissinfo.ch made in collaboration with Piz Gloria Productions, Futur Proche, and Studio Ochenta.

Narrated in English, Spanish, and French by science journalists, Angela Saini, Esther Sanchez and investigative reporter Antoine Harari, the ‘Lost Cells’ podcast is available on all your favorite podcast apps.

