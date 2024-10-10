Swiss pharma Novartis cleared of patent abuse allegations

Competition Commission closes investigation against Novartis Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A two-year investigation of alleged patent abuses by Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis has been dropped by the Competition Commission (ComCo) without charges.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Wettbewerbskommission stellt Untersuchung gegen Novartis ein Original Read more: Wettbewerbskommission stellt Untersuchung gegen Novartis ein

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The investigations had shown that the Basel-based pharmaceutical company had acted in accordance with antitrust law, the authority announced on Thursday.

ComCo initiated the investigation in September 2022 and also carried out a search at the Novartis headquarters in Basel at the time. The pharmaceutical company had been accused of possibly using a patent for a preparation for the treatment of skin diseases in an unlawful manner to protect itself from competitors.

As part of the investigation, the Competition Commission cooperated with the European Commission.

The investigation has now revealed that Novartis’ conduct was common practice in the area of patent law and also complied with antitrust law, according to the press release. As the indications of abuse have not been confirmed, ComCo is closing the investigation without any consequences.

The European Commission has independently analysed the facts of the case and has come to the same conclusions, the Swiss authority continues.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.