Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Science

Swiss pharma Novartis cleared of patent abuse allegations

Competition Commission closes investigation against Novartis
Competition Commission closes investigation against Novartis Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss pharma Novartis cleared of patent abuse allegations
Listening: Swiss pharma Novartis cleared of patent abuse allegations

A two-year investigation of alleged patent abuses by Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis has been dropped by the Competition Commission (ComCo) without charges.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The investigations had shown that the Basel-based pharmaceutical company had acted in accordance with antitrust law, the authority announced on Thursday.

ComCo initiated the investigation in September 2022 and also carried out a search at the Novartis headquarters in Basel at the time. The pharmaceutical company had been accused of possibly using a patent for a preparation for the treatment of skin diseases in an unlawful manner to protect itself from competitors.

As part of the investigation, the Competition Commission cooperated with the European Commission.

The investigation has now revealed that Novartis’ conduct was common practice in the area of patent law and also complied with antitrust law, according to the press release. As the indications of abuse have not been confirmed, ComCo is closing the investigation without any consequences.

The European Commission has independently analysed the facts of the case and has come to the same conclusions, the Swiss authority continues.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
72 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

GESDA takes a new step towards a global audience

More

GESDA takes a new step towards a global audience

This content was published on The Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA) is embarking on a new stage to confront the global public with the scientific challenges of the future.

Read more: GESDA takes a new step towards a global audience

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR