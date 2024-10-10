Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Science

GESDA takes a new step towards a global audience

GESDA takes a new step towards a global audience
GESDA takes a new step towards a global audience Keystone-SDA
GESDA takes a new step towards a global audience
The Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA), an NGO set up to spot the next generation of scientific advances, is embarking on a new stage to confront the global public with the scientific challenges of the future.

The latest GESDA summit opened on Wednesday at CERN in Meyrin Switzerland.

Five years after GESDA’s launch, its mandate to ensure that “scientific breakthroughs” become a “common good” is “more relevant than ever”, said its Chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe. Only anticipation will make it possible to achieve this goal, he believes.

Especially as “society as a whole” is “overwhelmed by the speed of scientific developments”, including companies active in artificial intelligence (AI), he insists.

“We’re making very good progress”, agreed State Secretary Alexandre Fasel. “We’re on target”, he added.

After the Open Quantum Institute (OQI), GESDA will launch the public anticipation portal on Friday. This will include a global training framework, an interactive exhibition and an observatory.

