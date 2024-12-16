The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Science

Is AI making young people rethink their careers?

Young people who pursue vocational education and training – some two-thirds of all Swiss pupils – are increasingly seeking jobs that are less likely to be replaced by AI-based applications.  We spoke with vocational school students in Bern to hear their thoughts on AI and discuss the potential risks it poses to their careers.

This content was published on
1 minute

