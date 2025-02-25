Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Science

Listen to episode 2 of our investigative podcast ‘Lost Cells’

Artwork for a podcast about a private stem cell bank in Switzerland, Lost Cells, shows stem cells under the microscope
SWI swissinfo.ch / Marcus Center for Cellular Cures

How does it feel to experience first-hand the promises and failures of a private stem cell bank in Switzerland? Find out in episode two of SWI swissinfo.ch's new podcast, 'Lost Cells'.

SWI swissinfo.ch

Listen and subscribe to 'Lost Cells' wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and Amazon music.

In the second of this six-part audio series, a couple from Serbia, Tatiana and her husband Ratko, choose a private stem cell bank in Switzerland for their daughter’s cord blood. They seek out a top US university conducting research in stem cell transplants and are offered a rare opportunity to be part of a leading-edge programme.

A private stem cell, or cord blood, bank is a facility that stores these important, foundation cells for the human body. Parents pay to bank cord blood from a baby’s birth in the hope of using the cells in a potential future medical treatment.

Why did Tatiana and Ratko choose a private stem cell bank in Switzerland? In this episode, the couple reveal why a Swiss-based bank had the advantage. For these expectant parents, freezing their baby’s cord blood was similar to an insurance policy. Their cells were safe in case they needed them for something unforeseen.

But soon they realised that making use of their cells wasn’t going to be quite so straightforward as simply filing a claim.

A gripping audio journey

‘Lost Cells’ examines the emerging cord blood banking industry and looks at how our anxieties about health and the future can collide with cutting-edge technology.

The six-part series is an original SWI swissinfo.ch trilingual podcast. ‘Lost Cells’ is available in English, Spanish, and French and was produced in collaboration with Studio OchentaExternal link, Piz Gloria Productions, and Futur Proche. It is narrated in English by award-winning science journalist, Angela SainiExternal link.

We hope you enjoy listening to ‘Lost Cells’, and find it revealing and informative. Let us know what you think of the series so far by contacting us here.

Podcast artwork for 'Lost Cells' showing stem cells under a microscope

Lost Cells

Listen to 'Lost Cells': a podcast on the realities of private stem cell banking

Read more: Lost Cells

