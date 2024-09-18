Sign up to hear when our new podcast ‘Lost Cells’ is out

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Science

Science is a powerful force, but belief and hope are even stronger. SWI swissinfo.ch’s new multilingual podcast tells the story of the families affected by a stem cell banking scandal with Switzerland at its heart.
 
The podcast is coming soon, so sign up now to our free newsletter to be notified when ‘Lost Cells’ is released in English, French and Spanish.

We’ll tell you where to find and listen to the podcast in your language, on all of your favourite platforms.

‘Lost Cells’ is an original SWI swissinfo.ch podcast produced in collaboration with Piz Gloria Productions and Studio Ochenta. 

