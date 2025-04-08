Swiss experts demand urgent action against quagga mussel invasion

Measures should be implemented as quickly and comprehensively as possible, the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology (Eawag) said on Tuesday.
The measures must also be coordinated within Switzerland and with neighbouring countries, Eawag said in a statement.
The recommendations are based on a new report compiled by Eawag experts on behalf of the Federal Office for the Environment and the Federal Expert Committee for Biosafety.
More
More
Can the spread of invasive quagga mussels be stopped in Switzerland?
This content was published on
International research efforts are underway to tackle the spread of invasive mussels, which are filling deep lakes in Switzerland, changing ecosystems and damaging water supply infrastructure.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.
Swiss Solidarity charity launches appeal for earthquake victims in Myanmar and Thailand
This content was published on
Swiss Solidarity, the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), has launched an appeal for donations for victims of the recent earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand.
Swiss finance minister to meet European counterparts to discuss trade tariffs
This content was published on
Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter will take part in a meeting of the EU's economics and finance (Ecofin) ministers in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday to discuss trade tariffs and economic growth in Europe.
US storm continues to sweep through Swiss stock market
This content was published on
The Swiss stock market continued to trade in the red mid-afternoon on Monday, following in the wake of the world's stock markets, which fell heavily as a result of the trade war launched by Donald Trump.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.