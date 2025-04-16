Swiss electricity price hike helped network provider boost profit

Swissgrid, the national electricity grid operator, generated a net profit of CHF103.8 million in 2024, an increase of CHF3.8 million year-on-year. Sales were boosted by higher tariffs.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Swissgrid a dû hausser ses tarifs en 2024 et vaincre de gros défis Original Read more: Swissgrid a dû hausser ses tarifs en 2024 et vaincre de gros défis

Net revenue totalled CHF1.825 billion, compared to CHF1.219 billion in 2023, Swissgrid announced Wednesday. This sharp rise in revenue is due to the disruption on the energy markets in 2022, with the operator passing on these costs in subsequent years. In 2026, services will again be cheaper, the company assures.

In terms of net profit, the company expects the 2025 financial year to be on a par with the previous year. Swissgrid’s business model is highly regulated.

Swissgrid is pleased that in 2024 it was able to “operate the Swiss transmission system safely and reliably. Availability exceeded 99.9%, despite a demanding environment”.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

