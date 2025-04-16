Swiss electricity price hike helped network provider boost profit

Swissgrid had to raise its tariffs in 2024 and overcome major challenges
Keystone-SDA
Swissgrid, the national electricity grid operator, generated a net profit of CHF103.8 million in 2024, an increase of CHF3.8 million year-on-year. Sales were boosted by higher tariffs.
April 16, 2025 - 11:46
April 16, 2025 - 11:46
Net revenue totalled CHF1.825 billion, compared to CHF1.219 billion in 2023, Swissgrid announced Wednesday. This sharp rise in revenue is due to the disruption on the energy markets in 2022, with the operator passing on these costs in subsequent years. In 2026, services will again be cheaper, the company assures.
